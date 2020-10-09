AllTrojans
USC Football Begins Training Camp

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC football has officially started training camp with just 5 weeks away from their first game of the season. Notably, this year looks different than years prior.

USC has been focusing on conditioning leading up to the October 9th start. Clay Helton mentioned in a press conference on Wednesday his excitement for the opportunity to be able to participate in contact practice. 

USC has some new additions to their defensive coaching staff this year. Todd Orlando (defensive coordinator) Craig Naivar (safeties) and Donte Williams (cornerbacks). The opportunity to participate in contact practice and implement schemes will be essential for USC's defense to find their rhythm. 

Clay Helton discussed Todd Orlando's progress since he arrived on USC's campus mentioning that he has asserted himself well and is very proactive with the kids. He said, "TO coaches as hard as the players practice". He "brings great energy" and he knows how to "communicate scheme" and takes the time to ensure the "kids got it right".

Training camp will look different this year as Clay Helton also addressed on Wednesday. Only 75 men are allowed on the field at once. Multiple fields might be utilized during practice. Daily testing will still be available for all student athletes and masks will be part of the safety and health guidelines followed by players and staff. 

