USC Football: Former Trojans WR Shining at NFL Training Camp
Throughout the first week of the Chargers’ training, the franchise’s social media has showcased several standout players as they prepare for the season. But, rookie wide receiver Brenden Rice wasted no time in becoming the most highlighted player on the Chargers’ social media accounts.
In a recent X post, Rice is seen making a diving catch while being chased down by cornerback Chris Wilcox.
Rice was selected as the 225th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft. He is a former USC wide receiver, making him the 528th all-time NFL draftee in Trojan history. The Los Angeles University ranks second behind Notre Dame (532) for the most NFL draft picks in school history. Rice joins former USC teammate and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, who was selected by the Chargers in the 2023 NFL draft.
As a senior at USC, Rice led the Trojans and ranked seventh in the nation with 12 receiving touchdowns. He recorded 45 receptions for 791 yards while starting in 11 out of the Trojan's 12 games. His impressive senior season landed him a spot on the All-Pac-12 Second Team.
“The Chargers seemingly have their top receivers established in Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey, and DJ Chark, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rice is pushing 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston for snaps sooner rather than later in the season,” wrote Michael Peterson of BoltsFromtheBlue.com.
The rookie comes from a family of superstar football players. He is the son of College and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice. His three-time Super Bowl champion father was selected as the 49ers' Most Valuable Player in their Super Bowl XXII win. He was the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 1985 NFL draft. The elder Rice set NFL records for career receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), and receiving touchdowns (197).
Rice's brother, Qualen Cunnigham, was a defensive end at Texas A&M while his half-brother Jerry Rice Jr., was a wide receiver at UCLA and UNLV. His stepfather, Rick Cunnigham, was an offensive lineman for Oregon State and Texas A&M. He was a fourth-round draft pick in the 1990 NFL draft and played in the league from 1990-98.
Given his family history in the football world and his performance at USC, Rice will likely make a name for himself, beyond just being the son of NFL legend, Jerry Rice.
The Chargers will have their first preseason game on August 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, where Rice may get the chance to make his professional debut.