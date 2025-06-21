AFC West Division Odds for 2025 Season (Chiefs' Odds May Surprise You)
The longest active division champion streak in the NFL belongs to none other than the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC West nine straight seasons dating back to 2016. The last non-Chiefs team to win the division was the Denver Broncos in 2015, who would go on to win Super Bowl 50 that season.
Over the past few years, pundits across the NFL have claimed that it would be the year the Chiefs' downfall would finally happen and someone else would take their place. So far, that has yet to happen, but oddsmakers seem to think that this could be the year someone ends their streak.
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
2025 AFC West Odds
- Chiefs -110
- Chargers +290
- Broncos +340
- Raiders +1200
The Chiefs are once again the betting favorites to win the AFC West, but at just -110 odds, they have an implied probability of 52.63% chance, meaning there's an almost 48% chance their division championship streak ends one year short of double-digits.
2025 AFC West Prediction
I'm not falling for the trap of predicting the Chiefs are going to lose the division. Yes, they need to improve on how they played in the regular season last year, but they still have the best quarterback in the NFL under center and, arguably more important, the best head coach and defensive coordinator in the league.
The Chargers and Broncos are promising, but still have some problems. The Chargers' defense regressed throughout the 2024 season, and they still need help at the receiver position. The Broncos, while sporting an elite defense, still need to see some growth from Bo Nix, and additional help at the skill positions would go a long way.
The Chiefs' streak will end some year soon when the rest of the division becomes more developed, but 2025 isn't going to be the year it happens. The AFC West still goes through Kansas City.
Pick: Chiefs -110
