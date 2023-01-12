Skip to main content
USC football great Charles White dies

Photo by Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

White won the 1979 Heisman Trophy and is the Trojans' career rushing leader

Charles White, USC's legendary Heisman Trophy-winning running back, died on Wednesday. He was 64.

USC announced the death of White, who had been battling cancer. White is survived by his ex-wife Judianne White-Basch, their children Nicole White, Julian White, Tara White, Ashton White, Sophia White, and granddaughter Giovanna Hemmen.

“He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” said John Robinson, White’s former USC and Los Angeles Rams head coach. “He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness … wow!”

White won the Heisman Trophy in 1979 and still is the school's career rushing leader with 6,245 yards and 49 touchdowns. A two-time unanimous All-American (1978-79), White set 22 NCAA, Pac-10, USC and Rose Bowl records. He was a member of USC's 1978 national championship team.

White is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

“Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn. “A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American and a NCAA record setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold. He will always be remembered by the Trojan Family for the history he made on the football field and the legacy he left at Troy. Fight On Forever!"

White returned to USC in 1990 as a special assistant to the athletic director. In 1993, he became an assistant football coach in charge of the Trojan running backs (a position he held through 1997). He then held an administrative job at USC.

Memorial service details are pending. 

