USC football injury update: Romello Height likely out for season

USC defensive end Romello Height had a procedure on his shoulder and will likely miss the rest of the season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley said on Thursday.

Height hurt his shoulder early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State and did not return.

Height, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore from Georgia, has not recorded a sack this season. He transferred to USC from Auburn where he played his freshman season in 2021.

Height's injury likely means an increased role for former Corona Centennial star Korey Foreman, who was the No. 1 overall prospect in country out of high school.

Foreman had 2.5 sacks as a freshman and will now have a chance to fulfill his massive potential. Back in April, Riley addressed Foreman's high school hype and college potential:

"Everybody wants to make this big deal about this guy was the No. 1 player in the country coming out, I’ve been lucky with a few of those guys and having been through this a little bit," Riley said. "The thing players like that and people on the outside need to realize is that means nothing when you get to the college.

"There’s this perception out here that guys are highly-ranked coming out of high school and it comes to a point, 'well, if I just don’t mess it up, I’ve got this great NFL career in front of me.' If you get some nice accolades as a high school player, that means you did some nice things as a high school player," Riley said.

"Congrats. That’s over. You get to college and it’s all about … you got nothing. You’ve got a shot just like everybody else has here. All it is is taking those steps and attacking it and I think Korey’s done a good job of that since we’ve been here.”