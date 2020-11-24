Breaking News: USC Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

This morning head coach Clay Helton informed the media that one single player within USC's football program has tested positive for COVID-19. Helton did not provide the name of the student athlete, but mentioned that he did travel with the team last week to Utah.

Here is the official statement from USC Athletics:

"We were informed last night that a single football player tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Nov 23. That individual had traveled with us to Utah for Saturday's football game, and he had tested negative three times within 36 hours of travel and again on game day. All other test results on Monday were negative, and the individual was not present in the facilities or at practice on Sunday or Monday. The individual is symptomatic and has been quarantined. USC Student Health, Utah Athletics and the Pac-12 have been notified, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will be notified today. When more information is available, including additional test results, contact tracing and public health guidance, we will provide it."

At this time, the media has not been informed of any other COVID-19 cases within USC's football program beyond this one case. No one on USC's coaching staff was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 as well. In regards to USC's upcoming game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (November 28th), the game is still scheduled for Saturday.

