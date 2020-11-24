AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Breaking News: USC Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Claudette Montana Pattison

This morning head coach Clay Helton informed the media that one single player within USC's football program has tested positive for COVID-19. Helton did not provide the name of the student athlete, but mentioned that he did travel with the team last week to Utah.

Here is the official statement from USC Athletics:

"We were informed last night that a single football player tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Nov 23. That individual had traveled with us to Utah for Saturday's football game, and he had tested negative three times within 36 hours of travel and again on game day. All other test results on Monday were negative, and the individual was not present in the facilities or at practice on Sunday or Monday. The individual is symptomatic and has been quarantined. USC Student Health, Utah Athletics and the Pac-12 have been notified, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will be notified today. When more information is available, including additional test results, contact tracing and public health guidance, we will provide it."

[WATCH: Mondays With Mora: "Kedon Slovis Is A Concern For Me"]

At this time, the media has not been informed of any other COVID-19 cases within USC's football program beyond this one case. No one on USC's coaching staff was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 as well. In regards to USC's upcoming game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (November 28th), the game is still scheduled for Saturday.

[Read: 10 Things To Know: USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Defense Forces Five Turnovers And Dominates Utah

The USC defense continued its strong play on Saturday when they forced five Utah turnovers en route to a 33-17 victory over the Utah Utes.

AustinGrad

Mondays With Mora: "Kedon Slovis Is A Concern For Me"

Mondays with Mora features ESPN and former CFB and NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Recruiting: Will Oregon Steal 2021 Commit Xamarion Gordon From USC?

Xamarion Gordon is a safety out of Warren High School (Calif.) he is committed to the USC Trojans for 2021.

Claudette Montana Pattison

10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes

A win for USC would all but wrap up a Pac-12 South title.

BriAmaranthus

Where Was Markese Stepp During The Utah vs. USC Game?

The running back did not see play action on Saturday night.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

jrob4troy

Helton Gives An Injury Report Following Utah Game

Sunday Night Injury Report

Claudette Montana Pattison

AP Polls Rank USC No.19 (Week 12)

USC moves up one spot in the polls.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Topix Trojan

USC vs. Colorado Game Time Announced

The No.19 USC Trojans will welcome the Colorado Buffaloes to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next Saturday, November 28th for their fourth game of the season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Clay Helton Praises USC's Defense

The Trojans came out aggressive against the Utah Utes and secured their third win of the season, and second win on the road.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC vs. Utah: Post Game Wrap Up

USC remains undefeated with a 33-17 victory over Utah.

Kim Becker

by

Parcel Man