USC football welcomed fans back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their 2022 spring football game. This was USC fans first opportunity to see Lincoln Riley's team in action ahead of the fall season.

“That was a great day,” said Riley after the game.

“Today was a great example of a lot of progress that has been made in a really short time. There were some big plays on both sides of the ball. We threw and caught the ball pretty well. The offensive line battled well. And the defense tackled well, a lot of open field tackles," said Riley.

“Obviously, this is just the beginning, this is just a step. We’re really excited about our progress and the opportunity today to put it on display for our fans.”

- USC FOOTBALL PLAYERS REACT TO 2022 SPRING GAME -

