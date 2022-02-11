USC Tabbed 'Most Turnaround Potential' For 2022 Season

The future is bright for USC football.

After ending 2021 with a 4-8 overall record, many believe the team can only improve from here. Head coach Lincoln Riley is off to a great start, after landing top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams out of the portal, among others.

Bleacher Report believes the Trojans are one college football program who has the most 'turnaround potential next season'. Reporter David Kenyon writes:

"Lincoln Riley is an elite offensive coach, and dual-threat quarterback Caleb Williams has All-American upside. That combination alone launches the Trojans into Pac-12 title consideration.To be clear, that's not a prediction. Utah has engineered a far more complete roster than what Riley inherited at USC.

Look around the rest of the South Division, however, and USC isn't dealing with a gauntlet. Plus, the Trojans avoid Oregon in crossover play.Sure, the offensive line is a work in progress. Yes, the defense just ranked 112th in yards allowed per snap (6.4). But the upside of this offense can overshadow a healthy chunk of USC's issues.After a bitter 4-8 season, USC has a spectacular chance to flirt with nine—maybe even 10—wins in 2022."

USA TODAY | Caleb Williams

Other teams on the list include Texas, LSU, Stanford, Southern Miss, and Florida State.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook