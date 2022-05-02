Skip to main content

USC Football UDFA Tracker

Only three USC Trojans were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up, with only three Trojans getting selected in rounds one through seven.

Former USC wide receiver Drake London, was the first Trojan taken off the draft boards at No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. OLB Drake Jackson followed at pick No. 61 to the San Fransisco 49ers, while RB Keaontay Ingram went to the Arizona Cardinals at pick No. 201.

Other USC football players finished day three as UDFA. Here is the latest on their signings.

USC CB Chris Steele signs with Pittsburgh Steelers.

USC S Isaiah Pola-Mao signs with the Las Vegas Raiders.

USC LB Kanai Mauga signs with the Denver Broncos.

USC CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart signs with the Dallas Cowboys.

USC TE Erik Krommenhoek signs with the Los Angeles Chargers.

