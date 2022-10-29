Skip to main content

USC football vs. Arizona: Score, live updates, highlights from Pac-12 game

USC is trying to keep pace with Utah, UCLA and Oregon near the top of the Pac-12

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are back in action after a bye week. 

How will the Trojans respond after a week off to reflect on their last-minute loss to Utah? We'll find out Saturday afternoon in Tucson as No. 10 USC faces Arizona and tries to keep pace with the top of the Pac-12.

Follow along as we bring you live updates, all of the scoring highlights and commentary from the game in Tucson. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network. You can watch the live stream on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

PREGAME UPDATES:

It's a beautiful day in Tucson, Arizona. The temperature is 80 degrees and there is not a cloud in the sky. All set for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff.

