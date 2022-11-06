Skip to main content

USC football vs. Cal: Live updates, highlights from Pac-12 game in LA

Follow live as the USC Trojans face the Cal Bears at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

With UCLA looming in two weeks, the USC Trojans are hoping to take care of business against Cal this week and Colorado next week to set up an epic showdown at the Rose Bowl.

But first up, USC has to beat Cal on Saturday night.

Follow along for live updates, scoring highlights, commentary and much more as Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans host the Cal Bears at the LA Coliseum.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:35 p.m. PT. Here are details on how to watch USC vs. Cal

1ST QUARTER UPDATES:

USC gets the ball to start the game, but the drive quickly stalls. Nothing doing for Caleb Williams and USC on their opening drive.

PREGAME UPDATES:

Injury update: USC's top two wide receivers, Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, are both out again. 

It's a clear and chilly night in Southern California, with temperatures in the high 50s at kick off.

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
California Golden Bears
California Golden Bears

