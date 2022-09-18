USC football vs. Fresno State: Live score updates, highlights

The USC Trojans are hoping to start the season 3-0 and continue to climb the national college football rankings.

The Fresno State Bulldogs are trying to rebound from a heartbreaking last-play 35-32 loss to Oregon State last week.

Follow along for live game updates and highlights as the Trojans and Bulldogs face off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATES

USC 7, FRESNO STATE 0, 10:05 LEFT: USC takes the opening kickoff and marches down the field on a 12-play scoring drive, capped by a 2-yard TD pass from - you guessed it - Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison.

PREGAME UPDATES

Kickoff update: The kickoff has been moved to 7:45 p.m. PT because the Ohio State vs. Toledo game on FOX is taking forever.

We're just a few minutes away from kickoff in Los Angeles. It's 69 degrees and a beautiful evening in Southern California.