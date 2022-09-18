Skip to main content

USC football vs. Fresno State: Live score updates, highlights

Follow along as the No. 7 Trojans try to improve to 3-0

The USC Trojans are hoping to start the season 3-0 and continue to climb the national college football rankings.

The Fresno State Bulldogs are trying to rebound from a heartbreaking last-play 35-32 loss to Oregon State last week. 

Follow along for live game updates and highlights as the Trojans and Bulldogs face off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATES

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USC 7, FRESNO STATE 0, 10:05 LEFT: USC takes the opening kickoff and marches down the field on a 12-play scoring drive, capped by a 2-yard TD pass from - you guessed it - Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison. 

PREGAME UPDATES

Kickoff update: The kickoff has been moved to 7:45 p.m. PT because the Ohio State vs. Toledo game on FOX is taking forever.

We're just a few minutes away from kickoff in Los Angeles. It's 69 degrees and a beautiful evening in Southern California.

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

caleb williams usc football
Football

USC football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, live stream, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
dan lanning oregon ducks football
Football

Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset bid, Oregon Ducks win big

By All Trojans Staff
zachariah branch bishop gorman
Recruiting

Look: USC 5-star commit Zachariah Branch scores electric punt return touchdown

By All Trojans Staff
Jake Haener, Fresno State
Football

Fresno State QB Jake Haener has extra motivation vs. USC: 'They never gave me a chance'

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener31
Football

USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State

By All Trojans Staff
joey olsen lakeridge
Recruiting

Joey Olsen commits to USC football; tight end is top 2024 recruit in Oregon

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC football
Football

USC coach Lincoln Riley on The Herd with Colin Cowherd: 'The buy-in has been awesome'

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener2
Football

USC Trojans still on top in updated FanNation Pac-12 Football Power Rankings (Sept. 13)

By All Trojans Staff