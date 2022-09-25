USC football vs. Oregon State: Live updates, highlights from Pac-12 showdown in Corvallis

All eyes are on Corvallis Saturday night as the USC Trojans take on the Oregon State Beavers in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Lincoln Riley's Trojans (3-0) face their toughest test of the young season against an experienced and tough Beavers team that loves to run the football - a storyline that could cause problems for USC.

Oregon State has rushed for 570 yards in three games and the Beavers have a big, veteran-laden offensive line. USC, on the other hand, is coming off a game where they gave up 164 yards rushing yards and were gashed multiple times by Fresno State running back Jordan Mims.

USC is thin on the defensive line with the injury to Auburn transfer Romello Height, who is likely out for the season. Korey Foreman will need to make an immediate impact in Height's absence if the Trojans hope to slow down Oregon State's offense.

Stay with All Trojans for live updates and all of the big-play and scoring highlights:

1ST QUARTER UPDATES



USC 0, OREGON STATE 0, END OF QUARTER: The opening quarter comes to a close with the Beavers driving deep into USC territory. Travis Dye had 70 yards rushing in the quarter, but Caleb Williams only completed one pass.

USC MISSED FIELD GOAL, 3:16 LEFT: The Trojans' second drive of the game - a 13-play, 71-yard march - ends with a 36-yard missed field goal from Denis Lynch. Oregon State is taking a page from Fresno State and daring USC to run the football. The Beavers are changing their looks late and dropping seven and eight players into coverage. The Trojans have already run for 100 yards, but Caleb Williams is just 1-for-6 for 11 yards. Still 0-0.

USC TURNOVER ON DOWNS: USC receives the opening kickoff ... and Travis Dye takes the read-option handoff from Caleb Williams on the first play and gashes Oregon State for a 36-yard gain. But the next four plays produce just four yards, and USC fails to convert on 4th-and-6, giving Oregon State the ball on their own 42-yard line.

PREGAME UPDATES

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:41 p.m. PT and the temperature is 76 degrees. The conditions could not be more ideal. Here we go!