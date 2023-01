USC football: Which 2024 recruits have the Trojans offered in the last week?

USC currently has just two committed recruits in its 2024 class, but that number should increase over the next few weeks/months

If you've been on Twitter lately, then you've seen just how active the USC football coaching staff has been on the recruiting trail.

Lincoln Riley has recently made stops all over the country, which includes visits to Georgia, Florida and Texas. USC currently has just two committed players in its 2024 class, but that number should increase over the next few weeks/months. Here's who USC has offered in the last week from the 2024 class.

DL Bryce Young - Charlotte Christian (N.C.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 4-star prospect, No. 199 nationally

DL Devoux Tuataga - Cedar Valley (Eagle Mountain, Utah)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: Unranked

LB Naki Tuakoi - Fremont Senior (Oakland, Calif.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: Unranked

DL Kameryn Fountain - Booker T. Washington (Atlanta)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: Unranked

CB Austin Alexander - Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights, Ill.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 3-star prospect, No. 526 nationally

RB Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, Ariz.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: Unranked

OT Marquise Thorpe-Taylor - Mount Tahoma (Tacoma, Wash.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: Unranked

DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Oak Ridge (Conroe, Texas)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: Unranked

OT Blake Frazier - Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 4-star prospect, No. 240 nationally

LB Ashton Woods - Walton (Marietta, Ga.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 3-star prospect, No. 409 nationally

LB Wendell Gregory - Walton (Marietta, Ga.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 4-star prospect, No. 130 nationally

LB CJ Jackson - Tucker (Ga.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: Unranked

DL Justin Greene - Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 4-star prospect, No. 50 nationally

DL Jericho Johnson - Armijo (Fairfield, Calif.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 3-star prospect, No. 388 nationally

DL Alex January - Duncanville (Texas)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 3-star prospect, No. 490 nationally

Jordan Lyle - St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 3-star prospect, No. 301 nationally

Brayden Platt - Yelm (Wash.)

247Sports.com composite recruiting ranking: 4-star prospect, No. 277 nationally