USC football: Wide receiver Kyle Ford enters transfer portal

USC wide receiver Kyle Ford has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media Thursday.

Ford did not start any games last season, but he played in 12 contests logging 336 snaps on offense. The redshirt junior made 20 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

Ford, a former 5-star prospect out of Orange Lutheran High School in Southern California, has two years of eligibility remaining.

In a message announcing his transfer, Ford wrote: "To my Trojan Family, I want to start by saying thank you. Thank you to all the coaches that gave me the opportunity to play at this University, thank you to my teammates now and before that have been there to support me, and thank you to the University for allowing me to graduate and live out my dream of being a Trojan. In my time here, I went through a lot both mentally and physically and I could not be more thankful for my family, friends and all the Trojan fans that helped me through my hardships."

USC has lost three receivers to the transfer portal in the last week — CJ Williams and Gary Bryant also entered. Williams committed to the University of Wisconsin on Thursday.

Even with the departures, USC will still have a very crowded wide receiver room in 2023, which may have played into Ford's decision to leave.

Brenden Rice, Kyron Hudson, Mario Williams, Tahj Washington and Michael Jackson III will all be back at USC next season. University of Arizona transfer Dorian Singer and true freshmen Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon will also be competing for playing time.