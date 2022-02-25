Skip to main content

Report: USC Football Makes Another Jaw Dropping Hire

Lincoln Riley has added another member to his offensive staff, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"USC is expected to hire veteran NFL assistant Will Harriger as a senior offensive analyst to work with quarterbacks. He’s worked with Russell Wilson in Seattle under Pete Carroll and worked in Atlanta and Jacksonville along with 10 years of college experience.

Lincoln Riley is USC's QB coach and play caller, and Harriger is expected to provide another veteran voice in the QB room. Caleb Williams’ family stressed NFL-specific development during his transfer, and this is another way USC provides that."

In addition to a career in the NFL, Harriger also has experience at the college level. He coached at Midwestern State (2004-05), Tennessee-Martin (2006 and 2009), Auburn (2007), Texas (2008), Texas Tech (2010-11) and Florida (2012-13). 

Harriger gets the opportunity to work with elite QB Caleb Williams who transferred to USC from Oklahoma in February. Williams is the favorite to win the starting job next season; competing alongside redshirt senior Mo Hasan and freshman Miller Moss.

