USC football's 2022 depth chart: A closer look at Alex Grinch's defense

USC football released its first depth chart ahead of Saturday's 2022 season opener vs. Rice, and we're taking a closer look at each position group.

Overall, this USC team is significantly deeper and more talented than it has been in recent years, and the Rice game should provide a good indication of who will be seeing heavy playing time for the Trojans this year.

Defensively the Trojans were atrocious last season, and Alex Grinch was brought in to right the ship. Here's a closer look at Grinch's first depth chart:

DEFENSIVE LINE

The Trojans are deep along the defensive line. Auburn transfer Romello Height and former No. 2 ranked high schooler Korey Foreman are listed as edge rushers to go along with junior captain Tuli Tuipulotu and veteran playmaker Nick Figueroa as defensive ends.

Returning starter Stanley Ta'ufo'ou will rotate at nose tackle with Brandon Pili. De'jon Benton and Tyrone Taleni will rotate at defensive tackle.

LINEBACKERS

Alabama transfer Shane Lee is a big addition at outside linebacker for the Trojans. He was also named a captain and will join Eric Gentry, who was a 2021 Freshman All-American, in the front seven.

Ralen Goforth will also be in the mix at outside linebacker.

SECONDARY

The starting secondary will be made up of cornerbacks Ceyair Wright and Mekhi Blackmon, a promising transfer from Colorado, as well as safeties Max Williams and Calen Bullock.

Four-star sophomores Jaylin Smith and Latrell McCutchin will fill out the secondary for nickel packages and should provide solid versatility this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Dennis Lynch earned the job kicking field goals, and Alex Stadhaus will handle the field goals. Return specialists are not listed on the depth chart, but junior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. can likely be expected to handle some return duties.

