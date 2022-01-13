WR Joseph Manjack Leaves USC Football For Houston

Former USC wide receiver Joseph Manjack is heading back to Texas. Manjack entered the transfer portal following the Trojans' 2021 season, and announced his commitment to the University of Houston on Thursday.

Manjack attended Memorial High School [Tomball, TX], and ranked as the No. 99 overall player in Texas for the 2021 recruiting class. Despite choosing USC, Manjack had offers from SMU, Washington State, Arizona, Arkansas State, Utah, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Kansas among others.

Manjack will reunite with former USC running backs coach Mike Jinks in Houston. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Jinks is 'expected to become the new running backs coach' for the Cougars

Manjack spent one season with USC and tallied seven receptions for 67 yards.

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook