USC Gets 9 a.m. Game To Start Season

As expected, USC will play Washington State in its crossover game for the revised Pac-12 schedule.

But the wrinkle is the Trojans will open with a dreaded 9 a.m. game at the Coliseum vs. Arizona State.

That means it will be the featured game on the Fox Network. And the "Big Noon Kickoff" pre-game show will originate from the Coliseum.

When Larry Scott said he would consider a 9 a.m. game, I didn't think he was talking about USC. The Oregon schools and Washington State were on the record for being against playing a 9 a.m. game while Utah and Colorado were for it.

USC will not play Cal for the first time since 1920, unless the teams meet in the Pac-12 title game or neither makes the title game and they play in the seventh game. The same applies to Stanford, which has played USC every year since 1945.

Here is USC's schedule, which is tailor-made for going undefeated in the regular season: