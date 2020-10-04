USC Got A Better Draw Than UCLA

USC coach Clay Helton reaction today on the release of the Pac-12 schedule:

"I can't wait for the next 12 weeks," Helton said Saturday.

Wouldn't you be thrilled if you had USC's schedule? It's better than UCLA's schedule.

UCLA has Oregon for its crossover game and plays Utah on a Friday after a Saturday road game at Colorado.

