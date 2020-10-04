AllTrojans
USC Got A Better Draw Than UCLA

Scott Wolf

USC coach Clay Helton reaction today on the release of the Pac-12 schedule:

"I can't wait for the next 12 weeks," Helton said Saturday.

Wouldn't you be thrilled if you had USC's schedule? It's better than UCLA's schedule.

UCLA has Oregon for its crossover game and plays Utah on a Friday after a Saturday road game at Colorado.

  • Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has led the Bulldogs to a 24-3 halftime lead over Auburn. Bennett was a 2-star prospect according to Rivals.
  • Lane Kiffin got his first victory at Mississippi, a 42-41 victory in OT over Kentucky in Lexington. 
