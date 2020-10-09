AllTrojans
USC Has Lengthy Injury List Before First Practice

Scott Wolf

Clay Helton said today that linebacker Jordan Iosefa, an expected starter, suffered a knee injury and will miss the 2020 season.

It's a big loss for the defense and Iosefa, who will need to petition to the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility.

This will make the play of linebacker Palaie Gaoteote even more critical after two inconsistent seasons.

Linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu will also miss the season with a knee injury. I heard he got hurt in a non-contact drill. Tuliaupupu missed the past two seasons with a foot injury.

Helton said wide receiver Munir McClain is suspended from team activities for undisclosed reasons.

Three reserves: DL Jacob Lichtenstein, OL Frank Martin and OL Bernard Schirmer have opted out of the season.

Drake Jackson is limited with a hamstring injury. He is being listed as an outside linebacker now instead of defensive end.

  • In recruiting news, three-star safety Josh Moore of Atlanta has decommitted from Stanford and committed to USC.

Moore will play wide receiver at USC.

Football

