USC Holds First Scrimmage At Coliseum

USC held a closed scrimmage today at the Coliseum but I hear it was more of a practice. That is sort of how scrimmages have been held under Clay Helton in recent years.

One player who stood out was tailback Stephen Carr, who is getting plenty of snaps with Markese Stepp being brought back slowly and Vavae Malepeai nursing a mild hamstring injury.

Sophomore defensive end Drake Jackson did not participate in the scrimmage as he continues to come back from a hamstring injury.