Jack Yary Falsely Said Ron Yary Was Hospitalized

For whatever reason, former USC recruit Jack Yary falsely tweeted that his father, USC legend Ron Yary, was in the hospital and "fighting for his life" today.

Jack Yary deleted the tweet tonight. Ron Yary did test postive for COVID-19 but is OK and tells friends he has been at home. He has not been to a hospital.

Ron Yary was unaware of the tweet and it appears his son deleted it after Ron found out about it. Why his son decided to make up a story about his father's condition is anyone's guess.

Here is the deleted tweet: