Jack Yary Falsely Said Ron Yary Was Hospitalized

Scott Wolf

For whatever reason, former USC recruit Jack Yary falsely tweeted that his father, USC legend Ron Yary, was in the hospital and "fighting for his life" today.

Jack Yary deleted the tweet tonight. Ron Yary did test postive for COVID-19 but is OK and tells friends he has been at home. He has not been to a hospital.

Ron Yary was unaware of the tweet and it appears his son deleted it after Ron found out about it. Why his son decided to make up a story about his father's condition is anyone's guess.

Here is the deleted tweet:

YARY.TWEET
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Rialto Trojan
Rialto Trojan

Every time I see a report like this I forget that these legends have aged. I cannot believe he is in his 70s but what the neck I'm 65, so I guess it's all true

Trojan70
Trojan70

Hope he pulls through. He was at Rossovich’s wake at the 901 last year and was in good health. He has to be in the 74-75 year old range now. Shit happens. Prayers are with you Ron.

