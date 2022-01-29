Report: USC Linebacker Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Skip to main content

Report: USC Linebacker Kaulana Makaula Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Makaula spent three season at USC.

USC linebacker Kaulana Makaula entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, according to a report by 247Sports. Makaula spent three seasons at USC.

Makaula, a redshirt sophomore, moved from safety to inside linebacker in 2021. He finished the season with three total tackles.

Makaula was a three-star prospect out of Punahou High School School [Kailua, Hawaii]. He made 2018 USA Today All-Hawaii second team, PrepStar All-Western Region and Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State second team.

Makaula saw minimal playing time during his career with the Trojans. He appeared in seven games and only recorded nine total tackles with three pass deflections. 

Several USC football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason including QB Jaxson Dart, QB Kedon Slovis, kicker Parker Lewis, defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein, outside linebacker Hunter Echols, outside linebacker Juliano Falaniko, safety Chase Williams, cornerback Jayden Williams, and offensive lineman Casey Collier.

