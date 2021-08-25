Report: SEC Team to Challenge USC Trojans in 2024

LSU is slated to compete against the USC Trojans in 2024 according to reports.

Ed Orgeron might finally get his revenge on his former team, the USC Trojans, as Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reports that USC is set to play LSU in 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.

"#LSU & USC will meet to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, source tells @SINow. One day after “The Alliance” announcement, the Pac-12’s historic football power finalizes a deal to play an SEC team on ESPN/ABC in Vegas."

The two schools have only competed against each other twice in school history. The first contest was back in 1979, in Baton Rouge, LA. USC came away with the win 17-12. After taking the loss, the Tigers met the Trojans once again for a rematch in 1984. LSU finished victorious 23-3 after traveling to Los Angeles.

Orgeron served as USC's defensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011 and assistant head coach in 2012. He became interim head coach in 2013, and left the program after Steve Sarkisian was named head coach. Orgeron found himself down in Louisiana, and quickly moved up the ranks from defensive coordinator to head coach.

During his tenure with the Tigers, the Louisiana native has gone 45-14 overall in six seasons. He coached LSU to become 2019 National Champions and 2019 SEC Champions.

Getting the Trojans back into CFB Playoff contention means taking on bigger challenges, like an SEC opponent. If USC is able to compete at a high level against competitive southern teams, it will only help their chances of being considered by the committee in the future.

