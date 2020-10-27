USC Monday Night Odds

AllTrojans
Scott Wolf

  • Here are this week's odds from BetOnline. USC's odds to win the national title improved from 80/1 to 66/1.

Odds to Win College Football Playoff

10/19/20             Current (10/26/2020)

Clemson 8/5 7/4

Ohio State 3/1 9/4

Alabama 11/4 7/2

Georgia 16/1 18/1

Florida 25/1 28/1

Michigan 50/1 33/1

Wisconsin 40/1 33/1

Notre Dame 40/1 40/1

Oklahoma State 66/1 40/1

Texas A&M 40/1 50/1

BYU 66/1 66/1

Miami (FL) 80/1 66/1

Oregon 80/1 66/1

Penn State 28/1 66/1

USC 80/1 66/1

Kansas State 80/1 80/1

Oklahoma 100/1 100/1

Cincinnati 200/1 150/1

Indiana 250/1 150/1

Iowa State 66/1 150/1

Memphis 250/1 150/1

Minnesota 80/1 150/1

North Carolina 150/1 150/1

Texas 250/1 150/1

Arizona State 200/1 200/1

Auburn 200/1 200/1

California 200/1 200/1

SMU 150/1 200/1

Stanford 150/1 200/1

UCLA 200/1 200/1

Utah 100/1 200/1

Washington 150/1 200/1

Arizona 250/1 250/1

Boise State 1000/1 250/1

Colorado 250/1 250/1

Iowa 150/1 250/1

Missouri 250/1 250/1

Nebraska 150/1 250/1

Northwestern 250/1 250/1

UCF 200/1 250/1

Washington State 250/1 250/1

West Virginia 250/1 250/1

Baylor 250/1 300/1

Houston 500/1 300/1

Michigan State 250/1 300/1

Purdue 500/1 300/1

Appalachian State 500/1 500/1

Army 1000/1 500/1

Boston College 500/1 500/1

Coastal Carolina 1000/1 500/1

Liberty 1000/1 500/1

NC State 200/1 500/1

Marshall 1000/1 1000/1

Oregon State 1000/1 1000/1

Tulsa 1000/1 1000/1

FAU 1000/1 Off the Board

FIU 1000/1 Off the Board

Illinois 500/1 Off the Board

Louisiana 1000/1 Off the Board

Maryland 500/1 Off the Board

Pittsburgh 250/1 Off the Board

South Carolina 250/1 Off the Board

Tennessee 250/1 Off the Board

Troy 1000/1 Off the Board

UAB 1000/1 Off the Board

Virginia 250/1 Off the Board

Virginia Tech 100/1 Off the Board

Munir McClain And Family To Hold Press Conference

USC wide receiver suspended for reportedly receiving pandemic unemployment assistance

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: What To Make Of Munir McClain Situation?

It's time for university to address if there are NCAA issues over case

Scott Wolf

by

BigMac737

USC Sunday Buzz: Munir McClain Holds Press Conference

Seven teammates attend in support of Trojans wide receiver

Scott Wolf

by

MarquisDeSade

USC Football 2020 Depth Chart Status

Clay Helton To Announce The 2020 Depth Chart Next Week.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

JCW

USC Winner And Losers Of The Week

Clay Helton loses points by stonewalling on Munir McClain situation

Scott Wolf

Saturday Buzz: USC Keeps Information At A Minimum

Scrimmage kept under wraps

Scott Wolf

by

TrojanTennis

USC Schedules A Zoom Salute To Troy

Event returns after a year off

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Are you feeling any buzz about the coming start to the season?

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Morning Buzz: More Camp Tales

Trojans preparing for Nov. 7 opener vs. Arizona State

Scott Wolf

by

CFTrojan

Clay Helton Talks Hell Week

USC Practice Update

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

rdorion_1