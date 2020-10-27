USC Monday Night Odds
Scott Wolf
- Here are this week's odds from BetOnline. USC's odds to win the national title improved from 80/1 to 66/1.
Odds to Win College Football Playoff
10/19/20 Current (10/26/2020)
Clemson 8/5 7/4
Ohio State 3/1 9/4
Alabama 11/4 7/2
Georgia 16/1 18/1
Florida 25/1 28/1
Michigan 50/1 33/1
Wisconsin 40/1 33/1
Notre Dame 40/1 40/1
Oklahoma State 66/1 40/1
Texas A&M 40/1 50/1
BYU 66/1 66/1
Miami (FL) 80/1 66/1
Oregon 80/1 66/1
Penn State 28/1 66/1
USC 80/1 66/1
Kansas State 80/1 80/1
Oklahoma 100/1 100/1
Cincinnati 200/1 150/1
Indiana 250/1 150/1
Iowa State 66/1 150/1
Memphis 250/1 150/1
Minnesota 80/1 150/1
North Carolina 150/1 150/1
Texas 250/1 150/1
Arizona State 200/1 200/1
Auburn 200/1 200/1
California 200/1 200/1
SMU 150/1 200/1
Stanford 150/1 200/1
UCLA 200/1 200/1
Utah 100/1 200/1
Washington 150/1 200/1
Arizona 250/1 250/1
Boise State 1000/1 250/1
Colorado 250/1 250/1
Iowa 150/1 250/1
Missouri 250/1 250/1
Nebraska 150/1 250/1
Northwestern 250/1 250/1
UCF 200/1 250/1
Washington State 250/1 250/1
West Virginia 250/1 250/1
Baylor 250/1 300/1
Houston 500/1 300/1
Michigan State 250/1 300/1
Purdue 500/1 300/1
Appalachian State 500/1 500/1
Army 1000/1 500/1
Boston College 500/1 500/1
Coastal Carolina 1000/1 500/1
Liberty 1000/1 500/1
NC State 200/1 500/1
Marshall 1000/1 1000/1
Oregon State 1000/1 1000/1
Tulsa 1000/1 1000/1
FAU 1000/1 Off the Board
FIU 1000/1 Off the Board
Illinois 500/1 Off the Board
Louisiana 1000/1 Off the Board
Maryland 500/1 Off the Board
Pittsburgh 250/1 Off the Board
South Carolina 250/1 Off the Board
Tennessee 250/1 Off the Board
Troy 1000/1 Off the Board
UAB 1000/1 Off the Board
Virginia 250/1 Off the Board
Virginia Tech 100/1 Off the Board