USC Morning Buzz: Alijah Vera-Tucker Might Be Returning

Scott Wolf

Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is leaning toward returning to the Trojans, according to a USC player.

Vera-Tucker opted out of the season and declared for the NFL Draft before the Pac-12 decided to play a seven-game season beginning Nov. 7. He has not signed with an agent, according to a source.

USC would enthusiastically welcome back Vera-Tucker because it desperately needs a left tackle to protect quarterback Kedon Slovis and Vera-Tucker is one of the few candidates.

He is USC's best lineman and some project him as a first-round pick. He is not currently working out with the team.

