USC Morning Buzz: D-Day For Pac-12

Scott Wolf

The Pac-12 presidents finally meet today and will decide whether to postpone the season, delay it or continue with the current schedule.

What are the odds they wait for the Big Ten presidents, who also meet today, to decide first?

Or at least get a heads up from the Big Ten before making their own decision? The safe bet is the Pac-12 decides to wait until Oct. 24 to start the season, which is a compromise between starting as scheduled or canceling the 2020 season.

Larry Scott, who makes $5.8 million, seems to be more of a figurehead. Unlike when he is out trying to get a loan for the conference or leasing the overpriced conference offices in San Francisco.

I keep reading reports about the Pac-12 being concerned about German studies that showed heart issues related to COVID-19. Those studies came out a couple weeks ago and all of a sudden today they are a concern? I was concerned a lot sooner than today.

But the Pac-12 moves at its own speed, as you all know.

