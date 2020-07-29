AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Kedon Slovis Looks Good But Will There Be Football?

Scott Wolf

I hear Kedon Slovis looks good throwing the football at USC workouts, which is no surprise.

But I've yet to speak to anyone at USC who is confident Slovis will get a chance to throw this fall.

"At this point, I can't see how there is a season," one USC source said.

And this is as Kansas and Oklahoma prepare for a full-blown training camp on Friday.

Time will tell who is right. Test results can be all over the map. Arizona has had only three positive results from 366 tests. Florida has had 29 positive results for 238 tests. Iowa has had 25 positive results for 443 tests.

USC has had seven positive results for 437 results.

  • David Sills, the one-time USC QB commit at age 13, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the New York Giants. Sills plays wide receiver.
Football

