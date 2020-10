Tailback Markese Stepp should be able to play in the first game vs. Arizona State, according to assistant coach Mike Jinks.

Stephen Carr, an early star of training camp, has added 5-6 inches to his vertical jump, Jinks said.

"I just want to be more physical this year," Carr said. "That’s really the only thing on my mind. Just physicality this year. That’s my only goal."