Clay Helton said this morning linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is playing "on another level" in Todd Orlando's defense.

Gaoteote has been inconsistent the past two seasons so this is one of those training camp statements that we all will have to see on Nov. 7 to believe.

It's funny when people just believe these things without proof. It might be true given that Gaoteote was supposed to be a dominating linebacker when USC signed him. But it needs to be in a game and game-after-game before anyone takes Helton's word.

You want more? Helton said defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell are the most-competitive people he's been around. He probably needs to get out more.