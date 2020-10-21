AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Morning Buzz: More Hitting This Season?

Scott Wolf

I've heard there has been a fair amount of actual tackling in practices so far and that seems to be confirmed by cornerback Olaijah Griffin.

"Last year, we weren't really physical, so we didn't really get the feel of hitting even though we know how to hit and be physical," Griffin said. "But now, just getting the feel of the physicality in practice, going against each other, it's just helping us."

Every offseason, you hear that some players have made huge physical transformations and that was no different today.

"Drake (Jackson) came back looking like Aaron Donald," cornerback Chris Steele said. "He looks like Aaron Donald now."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

s Steve Sarkisian turning Alabama job into another promotion?

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC-Washington State Game Information Nearly Set

Trojans host Cougars at Coliseum

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Report: Jake Garcia Transfers To Fifth School

USC commit recently was declared ineligible at Georgia High School

Scott Wolf

by

TranferAway

Here Are Rules On If USC Would Host Pac-12 Title Game

Pac-12 announces tiebreaker procedures

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Could USC Allow Fans This Season?

State of California has guidelines for pro sports

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Holds First Scrimmage At Coliseum

Trojans preparing for Nov. 7 opener vs. Arizona State

Scott Wolf

by

MarquisDeSade

USC Morning Buzz: Markese Stepp Should Play Opener

Tailback has been bothered by ankle injury in offseason

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Sunday Buzz: What's Going On At Linebacker?

A surprise candidate worked with first team last week

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

The USC Daily: Clay Helton Recap

USC coach discusses first scrimmage

Scott Wolf

by

JacksonSF

USC Morning Buzz: Who Is Standing Out At Practice?

Three candidates from Week 1 of training camp

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me