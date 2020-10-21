USC Morning Buzz: More Hitting This Season?

I've heard there has been a fair amount of actual tackling in practices so far and that seems to be confirmed by cornerback Olaijah Griffin.

"Last year, we weren't really physical, so we didn't really get the feel of hitting even though we know how to hit and be physical," Griffin said. "But now, just getting the feel of the physicality in practice, going against each other, it's just helping us."

Every offseason, you hear that some players have made huge physical transformations and that was no different today.

"Drake (Jackson) came back looking like Aaron Donald," cornerback Chris Steele said. "He looks like Aaron Donald now."