USC Morning Buzz: More Information On Jack Yary Departure

Scott Wolf

I've seen some speculation USC and tight end Jack Yary parted ways over an academic matter.

But a university source told me Yary received the necessary grade on a summer class and the decision to part ways came after he completed the class.

Yary may attend Washington now that USC is out of the picture.

  • Former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields, who was offered by USC last week, has narrowed his college choices to Minnesota, Texas and West Virginia.
