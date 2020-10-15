USC Morning Buzz: Trojans 11-Point Favorites Over Arizona State

USC opens as an 11-point favorite over Arizona State, according to BetOnline.

And this is supposed to be perhaps the Trojans' toughest game of the season? Double digit favorites. Imagine the spread for some other games this season.

Clay Helton said veterans Andrew Vorhees and Liam Jimmons are practicing with the first-team offensive line at offensive guard. As expected, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Jalen McKenzie are the offensive tackles while Brett Neilon is the center.