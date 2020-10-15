AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Trojans 11-Point Favorites Over Arizona State

Scott Wolf

USC opens as an 11-point favorite over Arizona State, according to BetOnline.

And this is supposed to be perhaps the Trojans' toughest game of the season? Double digit favorites. Imagine the spread for some other games this season.

  • Clay Helton said veterans Andrew Vorhees and Liam Jimmons are practicing with the first-team offensive line at offensive guard. As expected, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Jalen McKenzie are the offensive tackles while Brett Neilon is the center.
  • Helton said tight end Jude Wolfe had a touchdown catch Wednesday as an example of the importance of the tight end in USC's offense.
  • USC will scrimmage Saturday at the Coliseum.
Football

A Revealing Moment In How USC Picks Starters

Graham Harrell asserts authority with depth chart

Scott Wolf

Michael Guarino

Steve Sarkisian Is Acting Alabama Coach

Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19

Scott Wolf

Rialto Trojan

Clay Helton Likely One Of Nation's Top 20 Paid Coaches

USC coach paid $4,569,507 according to USA Today

Scott Wolf

gotroy22

No Hard Feelings For Reggie Bush

Former Heisman winner welcomed to USC with open arms

Scott Wolf

Bourbon4me

Brandon Pili And Marlon Tuipulotu Talk Learning Defensive Schemes via Zoom

Brandon Pili and Marlon Tuipulotu Share Their Thoughts On Learning Todd Orlando's New Defense Via Zoom.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Morning Buzz: Who Will Be First Coach Fired?

Bovada publishes odds on first coach fired

Scott Wolf

Michael Guarino

Drake Jackson Will Be A "Hybrid" Player In 2020

Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Comments.

Claudette Montana Pattison

gotroy22

How Will TE Michael Trigg Fit In Graham Harrell's Offense?

USC Recruiting Analysis

Claudette Montana Pattison

gotroy22

The Daily: Graham Harrell Full Of Praise For Offense

Offensive coordinator likes offensive line

Scott Wolf

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: One Tradition Won't Be Observed

Two well-known linebacker numbers won't be worn this season

Scott Wolf

Vault91