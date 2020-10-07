USC Morning Buzz: Trojans Picked To Win Pac-12 South
Scott Wolf
You don't usually get a lot of information from Clay Helton during a press conference but the Pac-12 held a media call with Helton today, so here are the highlights:
- Helton on a seven-game season: "Each game is going to mean so much. You better treat each game like a championship game."
- Helton said the major position competition will be on defense.
- “It’s about finding the right pieces that fit that system," Helton said.
- Helton on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown: "He is in the best shape I have ever seen him in."
- Helton did not give an injury update and said he would give one after Friday's practice.
- Helton said he "walked away with goosebumps" after offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker gave his rationale for coming back.
Meanwhile, here is the Pac-12 preseason media poll:
PAC-12 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WINNER: Oregon (21 votes)
Others receiving votes: USC (15), Arizona State (1), Utah (1)