USC Morning Buzz: Trojans Picked To Win Pac-12 South

You don't usually get a lot of information from Clay Helton during a press conference but the Pac-12 held a media call with Helton today, so here are the highlights:

Helton on a seven-game season: "Each game is going to mean so much. You better treat each game like a championship game."

Helton said the major position competition will be on defense.

“It’s about finding the right pieces that fit that system," Helton said.

Helton on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown: "He is in the best shape I have ever seen him in."

Helton did not give an injury update and said he would give one after Friday's practice.

Helton said he "walked away with goosebumps" after offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker gave his rationale for coming back.

Meanwhile, here is the Pac-12 preseason media poll:

PAC-12 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WINNER: Oregon (21 votes)

Others receiving votes: USC (15), Arizona State (1), Utah (1)