USC Morning Buzz: What Will Todd Orlando Get Out Of Palaie Gaoteote?

Scott Wolf

Did you see Pro Football Focus graded Palaie Gaoteote as the seventh-best linebacker in the Pac-12 based on last season?

I suppose there are two ways to look at this: USC should do better than seventh at any position in the Pac-12. Or maybe that wasn't bad considering USC didn't seem to really believe in Gaoteote while Clancy Pendergast was the defensive coordinator.

The bottom line is Gaoteote was inconsistent last season.  

USC didn't even trust him to play middle linebacker last season, forcing John Houston to move inside and Geoteote to the outside. So two linebackers were out of position.

This is one of the biggest decisions to see from new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando: Where to play Gaoteote? And what is his role?

I don't think Gaoteote has been coached well at USC his first two seasons. And I don't think he played well either.

So Orlando has a pretty low bar to get improvement out of Gaoteote.

I'm sure new coaches at USC love how little they need to do to get improvement out of the returning players. They can thank Clay Helton.

Of course, the longer the season gets pushed back, the better they look too.

  • Former USC basketball player Chuck O'Bannon was granted an immediate eligibility waiver Monday by the NCAA. He left USC in December. 

So it took eight months. I doubt we will see a faster waiver granted than JT Daniels, who left USC on May 28 and got his waiver on July 13.

