USC Morning Buzz: Who Is Standing Out At Practice?
Scott Wolf
USC's practiced for a week with no media or public. So I've asked some sources who is standing out?
- Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, an unsurprising pick, was mentioned.
- So was tailback Stephen Carr, who is quality snaps as Markese Stepp is being brought back slowly from last year's ankle injury and Vavae Malepeai had a hamstring injury last week.
- The most surprising name was true freshman offensive lineman Courtland Ford. But his emergence so early means it is likely he will be put into the rotation, especially if he plays guard.