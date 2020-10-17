AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Who Is Standing Out At Practice?

Scott Wolf

USC's practiced for a week with no media or public. So I've asked some sources who is standing out?

  • Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, an unsurprising pick, was mentioned.
  • So was tailback Stephen Carr, who is quality snaps as Markese Stepp is being brought back slowly from last year's ankle injury and Vavae Malepeai had a hamstring injury last week.
  • The most surprising name was true freshman offensive lineman Courtland Ford. But his emergence so early means it is likely he will be put into the rotation, especially if he plays guard.
Steve Sarkisian Is Acting Alabama Coach

Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan

A Revealing Moment In How USC Picks Starters

Graham Harrell asserts authority with depth chart

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Practice information scarce during lockdown

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Trojans 11-Point Favorites Over Arizona State

USC is double-digit favorite for one of season's toughest games

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Clay Helton Likely One Of Nation's Top 20 Paid Coaches

USC coach paid $4,569,507 according to USA Today

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan

Brandon Pili And Marlon Tuipulotu Talk Learning Defensive Schemes via Zoom

Brandon Pili and Marlon Tuipulotu Share Their Thoughts On Learning Todd Orlando's New Defense Via Zoom.

Claudette Montana Pattison

No Hard Feelings For Reggie Bush

Former Heisman winner welcomed to USC with open arms

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan

The Redemption of Steve Sarkisian

A Timeline Leading to the Redemption of Sark

Claudette Montana Pattison

Is It Really The 15th Anniversary Of Bush Push?

Iconic play in USC history was 15 years ago today

Scott Wolf

Drake Jackson Will Be A "Hybrid" Player In 2020

Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Comments.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22