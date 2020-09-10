AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Who Starts At Left Tackle?

Scott Wolf

Who plays left tackle for USC now?

This was the first-team O-line to start the only spring practice: 

Left tackle: Alijah Vera-Tucker

Left guard Justin Dedich

Center Brett Neilon

Right guard Liam Jimmons

Right tackle Jason Rodriguez

Now this did not include Jalen McKenzie, who started 11 games at right guard.

But you can plug McKenzie in at tackle for Vera-Tucker and USC is still in trouble.

What is puzzling is why Andrew Vorhees, who has 20 career starts, seems to be in the doghouse? He's had injuries but seems to be out-of-favor even when healthy.

No matter how you plug-and-play it's a problem, though. None of the incoming freshmen linemen are believed to be game ready and nearly all were three-star prospects.

I can almost hear Clay Helton lobbying for no season. Kidding.

It's not quite like 1980, is it?

USC.1980.OFFENSIVE.LINE
