USC Morning Buzz: Who Starts At Left Tackle?
Scott Wolf
Who plays left tackle for USC now?
This was the first-team O-line to start the only spring practice:
Left tackle: Alijah Vera-Tucker
Left guard Justin Dedich
Center Brett Neilon
Right guard Liam Jimmons
Right tackle Jason Rodriguez
Now this did not include Jalen McKenzie, who started 11 games at right guard.
But you can plug McKenzie in at tackle for Vera-Tucker and USC is still in trouble.
What is puzzling is why Andrew Vorhees, who has 20 career starts, seems to be in the doghouse? He's had injuries but seems to be out-of-favor even when healthy.
No matter how you plug-and-play it's a problem, though. None of the incoming freshmen linemen are believed to be game ready and nearly all were three-star prospects.
I can almost hear Clay Helton lobbying for no season. Kidding.
It's not quite like 1980, is it?