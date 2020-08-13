USC Morning Buzz: Will Carol Folt Address Football Situation?

Has anyone heard a word from USC president Carol Folt regarding the cancellation of the 2020 fall football season?

I'm not expecting a lot and maybe she doesn't like talking about sports but Oregon president Michael Schill has been talking about it impressively for two days:

When you consider the myriad topics Folt has spoken about, it's not out of line to expect a few remarks about football season.

It's great Mike Bohn has been available but it's important to hear Folt sometimes too . . . like now. The last time USC did not field a football team was 1914. So it's worthy for Folt to say something.

Dedeaux Field has become a bubble of sorts as the Dodgers' alternate training site. It's locked down.