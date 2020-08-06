AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Will Georgia Have High School Football For Jake Garcia?

Scott Wolf

USC commit Jake Garcia says he is transferring to Valdosta High School in Georgia even though the state has not made no decisions yet on fall sports.

More than 12 schools have already shut down football workouts in Georgia since mandatory workouts started July 27.

Garcia, who will be going to his fourth high school, said he is still committed to USC.

But I'm sure Miami wouldn't mind if Garcia is playing in Georgia. Remember, I said yesterday that Miami coaches still felt they had a good shot at getting Garcia.

Garcia is not alone. Newport Harbor QB Cole Lavin has transferred to a high school in Utah, which is currently planning to play football. 

