USC Morning Buzz: Will There Even Be A Season In 2021?

I spoke to a source at USC on Tuesday night who said they don't expect a winter season to take place either in 2021.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott didn't seem to know much about how two seasons would be played next year?

"That is one of the top considerations," Scott said. "How many games could be played in one calendar year?"

How do Scott and other conferences not already know the answer? They have had five months to work on these scenarios.

Clay Helton was "extremely disappointed" about the cancellation of the 2020 season. It will be quite a circumstance if USC has any layoffs in the athletic dept and Helton makes more than $5 million.