USC Morning Buzz: Will There Even Be A Season In 2021?

Scott Wolf

I spoke to a source at USC on Tuesday night who said they don't expect a winter season to take place either in 2021.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott didn't seem to know much about how two seasons would be played next year?

"That is one of the top considerations," Scott said. "How many games could be played in one calendar year?"

How do Scott and other conferences not already know the answer? They have had five months to work on these scenarios.

Clay Helton was "extremely disappointed" about the cancellation of the 2020 season. It will be quite a circumstance if USC has any layoffs in the athletic dept and Helton makes more than $5 million.

  • Meanwhile, here is Tuesday's podcast on everything that went down with the Pac-12 and what it means for USC going forward.
Big Ten Officially Cancels 2020 Season

Medical issues cited as key reason

Scott Wolf

Michael Guarino

Pac-12 Follows Big Ten Lead And Cancels Football In 2020

School leaders voted unanimously to postpone all fall sports

Scott Wolf

Michael Guarino

USC REPORT: PAC 12 Postpones Fall Season

So what does this mean for Clay Helton?

Claudette Montana Pattison

Michael Guarino

What Is The Pac-12 Scared Of?

Conference afraid to stand on its own feet, as usual

Scott Wolf

Trojan70

Mike Bohn on Postponement of 2020 Fall Sports

Bohn's statement following PAC-12 postponing fall sports.

Claudette Montana Pattison

tommytrojan

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

The players are united while colleges struggle for answers

Scott Wolf

Michael Guarino

USC Continues Work Outs

Pac-12 presidents scheduled to meet Tuesday

Scott Wolf

Michael Guarino

USC Saturday Buzz: When Does Pac-12 Cancel Fall Football?

MAC decision provides cover for conference

Scott Wolf

Michael Guarino

Former USC QB Max Browne Talks 2020 CFB Season

Browne talks Nick Saban's comments on 2020 CFB season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Pasadenatrojan

USC Morning Buzz: D-Day For Pac-12

Can someone, anyone make a decision?

Scott Wolf

Rialto Trojan