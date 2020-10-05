AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Scott Wolf

WINNERS

USC/Clay Helton

A cushy schedule and Oregon losing its secondary. What else can go right?

Fox Sports

USC and Arizona State agreed to play at the Coliseum at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7. The stadium won't be much more empty than if fans were allowed.

Recruiting

Cornerback Phillip Riley decommitted from Notre Dame and quickly committed to USC. Now if USC could only get a Notre Dame offensive line commit to reverse like that.

LOSERS

Pac-12 fans

TV rules everything but how many people were awake at 7:30 a.m. Saturday to watch the unveiling of the new schedule?

Chip Kelly

His crossover game is a trip to Eugene and he gets to play Utah on a short week. Good luck!

JT Daniels

Did his moment pass as Georgia QB Stetson Bennett appeared to seize the QB spot during a victory over Auburn?

Pac-12 Network

It will not televise a game during the first six weeks of the conference football season. That's a bad break for the people who were furloughed.

Jake Garcia

The USC commit was declared ineligible by Georgia's High School Association. Is there any chance he gets the decision reversed?

USC Gets 9 a.m. Game To Start Season

Trojans start season vs. Arizona State in early morning encounter

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Oregon Defense Takes Another Hit

Ducks safety Brady Breeze opts out of season

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Moves Up Without Playing

Trojans are 27th in AP poll

Scott Wolf

by

Pudly76

USC Got A Better Draw Than UCLA

Trojans' schedule seems easier than crosstown rivals

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Pac-12 schedule expected to be released today

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Just How Easy Is USC's Schedule?

Trojans play only two teams with winning records last season

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC vs ASU Week 1 Analysis

A look into USC's season opener.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Morning Buzz: Alijah Vera-Tucker Might Be Returning

Trojans' top offensive lineman would be welcomed to perceived team weakness

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Do The Polls Make Sense?

USC currently ranked 29th in AP poll

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

Pac-12 Schedule Expected To Be Released Saturday

Pac-12 Teams Will Play Seven-Game Schedule

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22