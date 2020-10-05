USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

WINNERS

USC/Clay Helton

A cushy schedule and Oregon losing its secondary. What else can go right?

Fox Sports

USC and Arizona State agreed to play at the Coliseum at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7. The stadium won't be much more empty than if fans were allowed.

Recruiting

Cornerback Phillip Riley decommitted from Notre Dame and quickly committed to USC. Now if USC could only get a Notre Dame offensive line commit to reverse like that.

LOSERS

Pac-12 fans

TV rules everything but how many people were awake at 7:30 a.m. Saturday to watch the unveiling of the new schedule?

Chip Kelly

His crossover game is a trip to Eugene and he gets to play Utah on a short week. Good luck!

JT Daniels

Did his moment pass as Georgia QB Stetson Bennett appeared to seize the QB spot during a victory over Auburn?

Pac-12 Network

It will not televise a game during the first six weeks of the conference football season. That's a bad break for the people who were furloughed.

Jake Garcia

The USC commit was declared ineligible by Georgia's High School Association. Is there any chance he gets the decision reversed?