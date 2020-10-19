USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

WINNERS

Steve Sarkisian

He might not have coached the Alabama-Georgia but his offense had 417 yards passing and 564 yards in total offense. QB Mac Jones Mac Jones has three of the eight 400-yard-plus games in Alabama history

Some school will offer Sarkisian a job in the offseason, of course, which is how things work in Kiffin-Sarkisian world.

USC Ranking

The Trojans moved up a spot to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll. Can you imagine another situation where doing nothing results in moving up?

Ralen Goforth

He's working with the first-team defense in practices wit a chance to start at linebacker.

Los Angeles

The Lakers are NBA champs; the Dodgers are in the World Series and USC might have the nation's easiest schedule.

JT Daniels

Stetson Bennett had three interceptions and a bunch of tipped passes. Some Georgia fans want to see the former 5-star USC QB.

LOSERS

Mario Cristobal

According to USA Today, the Oregon coach makes $2.7 million. Meanwhile, Clay Helton makes around $4.5 million.

Todd Orlando

USC is going to do whatever it can to portray him as Ed Orgeron. Remember, the yelling coaches always get the attention.

Faux outrage

Does there always need to be a new crisis that must be solved immediately? Last week, it was letting Pac-12 families into games. What will it be this week?