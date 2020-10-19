AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Scott Wolf

WINNERS

Steve Sarkisian

He might not have coached the Alabama-Georgia but his offense had 417 yards passing and 564 yards in total offense. QB Mac Jones Mac Jones has three of the eight 400-yard-plus games in Alabama history

Some school will offer Sarkisian a job in the offseason, of course, which is how things work in Kiffin-Sarkisian world.

USC Ranking

The Trojans moved up a spot to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll. Can you imagine another situation where doing nothing results in moving up?

Ralen Goforth

He's working with the first-team defense in practices wit a chance to start at linebacker.

Los Angeles

The Lakers are NBA champs; the Dodgers are in the World Series and USC might have the nation's easiest schedule.

JT Daniels

Stetson Bennett had three interceptions and a bunch of tipped passes. Some Georgia fans want to see the former 5-star USC QB.

LOSERS

Mario Cristobal

According to USA Today, the Oregon coach makes $2.7 million. Meanwhile, Clay Helton makes around $4.5 million. 

Todd Orlando

USC is going to do whatever it can to portray him as Ed Orgeron. Remember, the yelling coaches always get the attention.

Faux outrage

Does there always need to be a new crisis that must be solved immediately? Last week, it was letting Pac-12 families into games. What will it be this week?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Holds First Scrimmage At Coliseum

Trojans preparing for Nov. 7 opener vs. Arizona State

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

Sunday Buzz: What's Going On At Linebacker?

A surprise candidate worked with first team last week

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Morning Buzz: Who Is Standing Out At Practice?

Three candidates from Week 1 of training camp

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Micheal Pittman Jr. Working Out After Leg Surgery

Pittman Jr. suffered from compartment leg syndrome in his calf.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Bourbon4me

A Revealing Moment In How USC Picks Starters

Graham Harrell asserts authority with depth chart

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Steve Sarkisian Is Acting Alabama Coach

Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Practice information scarce during lockdown

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

USC Morning Buzz: Trojans 11-Point Favorites Over Arizona State

USC is double-digit favorite for one of season's toughest games

Scott Wolf

by

MarquisDeSade

Clay Helton Likely One Of Nation's Top 20 Paid Coaches

USC coach paid $4,569,507 according to USA Today

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan

Brandon Pili And Marlon Tuipulotu Talk Learning Defensive Schemes via Zoom

Brandon Pili and Marlon Tuipulotu Share Their Thoughts On Learning Todd Orlando's New Defense Via Zoom.

Claudette Montana Pattison