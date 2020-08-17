AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Scott Wolf

WINNERS

USC draft-eligible players

They are in a pretty good position. The coaches desperately want them to play in the spring season, if it happens, so the players have bargaining power for a few months. 

The Pac-12

The Big Ten, which actually has fans, is taking all the heat on last week's decision to cancel the fall football season. The Pac-12? Crickets. Just like the lack of complaints about not getting the Pac-12 Network.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne

Now this is a leader. Look at this tweet from a guy in the heart of the SEC.

LOSERS

USC Student Body

School starts today but there are only online classes. There are safety signs and newspapers on campus but few people.

USC.COVID.SIGN
DT.NEWSTAND

Oklahoma

Nine athletes test positive for COVID-19 and top tailback Kennedy Brooks opts out of 2020 season.

USC Hall of Fame

Here's my response to whether former USC basketball coach Forrest Twogood should be removed from the school's Hall of Fame.

Football

