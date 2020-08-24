AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Scott Wolf

WINNERS

The AP Top 25 poll

It drops at 9 a.m. (PDT) today and will include every college team as if COVID-19 wasn't happening. USC should be ranked in the 15-20 range.

Sophia Popov

The former USC golfer won the women's British Open by two strokes. Not bad for someone who didn't have LPGA status and was ranked No. 304 in the world before the tournament.

Brandon Pili

He has two options if football is played: Replace defensive tackle Jay Tufele or join him in skipping the season and go pro.

USC Olympic sports 

Around 74 teams have been cut by colleges during the pandemic but so far USC has escaped this.

USC fall sport athletes

The NCAA gives them an extra year of eligibility.

LOSERS

Andy Enfield

Point guard Zaon Collins, ranked one of the top 40 players in the nation, had USC in his final four but committed to UNLV on Sunday.

USC students

They are on double-secret probation after too many large gatherings (parties) have been discovered off-campus during the first week of classes.

Lori Loughlin

Forget the two-month prison sentence. Think of all the TV shows/movies/income she lost as a result of the whole College Admissions Scandal.

Larry Scott

He's been showered with good publicity on the way the Pac-12 canceled the fall season. But what's he done lately on the player demands?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

What's your current impression of Clay Helton?

Scott Wolf

by

jmlough78

USC Takes Hard Line On Students Who Ignore Safety Guidelines

Administration not tolerating disregard of COVID-19 guidelines

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Open Forum Response

A Response To Your Open Forum Questions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Romping in RegalRita

Sunday Buzz: Extra Year Of Eligibility Will Not Be A Game Changer

Impact players will still want to go to NFL

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Saturday Night Notes: Trojans In The News

Red Sox call up former USC baseball player Robert Stock

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Who Else Might Leave USC?

There are plenty of players to keep an eye on for Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Saturday Buzz: USC Keeps Using Outdated Term For Athletes

It keeps referring to "student athletes," which NCAA coined to avoid paying workers' compensation benefits

Scott Wolf

Ask Your Open Forum Questions Here

Reader questions on USC welcome

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

A Blue-Chip Linebacker Won't Enroll Early In College

Mater Dei linebacker Raesjon Davis, a USC target, plans to play his senior season

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: Fans Vote Greatest Olympians And Results Are . . . Interesting?

Whether athletes actually competed for USC is irrelevant

Scott Wolf

by

Hb4SC