USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

WINNERS

The AP Top 25 poll

It drops at 9 a.m. (PDT) today and will include every college team as if COVID-19 wasn't happening. USC should be ranked in the 15-20 range.

Sophia Popov

The former USC golfer won the women's British Open by two strokes. Not bad for someone who didn't have LPGA status and was ranked No. 304 in the world before the tournament.

Brandon Pili

He has two options if football is played: Replace defensive tackle Jay Tufele or join him in skipping the season and go pro.

USC Olympic sports

Around 74 teams have been cut by colleges during the pandemic but so far USC has escaped this.

USC fall sport athletes

The NCAA gives them an extra year of eligibility.

LOSERS

Andy Enfield

Point guard Zaon Collins, ranked one of the top 40 players in the nation, had USC in his final four but committed to UNLV on Sunday.

USC students

They are on double-secret probation after too many large gatherings (parties) have been discovered off-campus during the first week of classes.

Lori Loughlin

Forget the two-month prison sentence. Think of all the TV shows/movies/income she lost as a result of the whole College Admissions Scandal.

Larry Scott

He's been showered with good publicity on the way the Pac-12 canceled the fall season. But what's he done lately on the player demands?