USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week
Scott Wolf
WINNERS
The AP Top 25 poll
It drops at 9 a.m. (PDT) today and will include every college team as if COVID-19 wasn't happening. USC should be ranked in the 15-20 range.
Sophia Popov
The former USC golfer won the women's British Open by two strokes. Not bad for someone who didn't have LPGA status and was ranked No. 304 in the world before the tournament.
Brandon Pili
He has two options if football is played: Replace defensive tackle Jay Tufele or join him in skipping the season and go pro.
USC Olympic sports
Around 74 teams have been cut by colleges during the pandemic but so far USC has escaped this.
USC fall sport athletes
The NCAA gives them an extra year of eligibility.
LOSERS
Andy Enfield
Point guard Zaon Collins, ranked one of the top 40 players in the nation, had USC in his final four but committed to UNLV on Sunday.
USC students
They are on double-secret probation after too many large gatherings (parties) have been discovered off-campus during the first week of classes.
Lori Loughlin
Forget the two-month prison sentence. Think of all the TV shows/movies/income she lost as a result of the whole College Admissions Scandal.
Larry Scott
He's been showered with good publicity on the way the Pac-12 canceled the fall season. But what's he done lately on the player demands?