USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

In case you missed it, in the video above I talked about how Marvin Powell is in the College Football Hall of Fame but not the USC Hall of Fame.

WINNERS

USC, the Coliseum and Galen Center

Soon they will have fashionable addresses on the renamed Kobe Bryant Blvd.

The Pac-12

You had parents of Ohio State football players protesting outside the Horseshoe on Saturday because the fall season was postponed. Can you imagine Pac-12 protests . . . on anything?

Art Bartner

The legendary USC band director retired after 50 years but is apparently still leading band practices via Zoom.

LOSERS

Larry Scott

The Pac-12 Network gets gutted by layoffs/furloughs but pays $8 million a year for office space in San Francisco and Scott more than $5.4 million.

USC students

They are not social distancing properly and too many are testing positive for COVID-19.

Fall football quality

Nine players who made the Associated Press preseason All-American team have already opted out.