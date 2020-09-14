USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

WINNERS

USC athletics

Last week was the first-year anniversary of athletic director Lynn Swann's "resignation." How many rounds of golf has he played in the past 12 months?

The undefeated Clay Helton

He hasn't been ripped by a fan in a stadium since Holiday Bowl. You might want football right now but he's enjoying the break.

Alijah Vera-Tucker

He not only can focus on the NFL Draft, he didn't have to leave his natural position (guard) to play left tackle for USC.

Kliff Kingsbury

The former USC offensive coordinator got an unexpected victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Now Kingsbury can go celebrate in his mausoleum.

LOSERS

USC offensive line recruiting

How many times will Oregon get a top line prospect over USC? Is the glow of the recruiting class beginning to dim?

Pac-12 presidents

If the Big Ten votes to start its season Oct. 17, there is going to be a lot of pressure for the Pac-12 to follow suit and everyone will kick the issue upstairs to the presidents. What will Carol Folt say?

The Rams

I don't care if they won, the new uniforms are disgraceful and an affront to the legacy of the great Rams teams. Imagine Jack Youngblood wearing that "bone" outfit.



Fox Sports worship

Fox Sports has always worshiped USC. See the lovefest below. But when will USC start doing something on the field to earn this worship? It's been about 10 years.