AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Scott Wolf

WINNERS

USC athletics 

Last week was the first-year anniversary of athletic director Lynn Swann's "resignation." How many rounds of golf has he played in the past 12 months?

The undefeated Clay Helton

He hasn't been ripped by a fan in a stadium since Holiday Bowl. You might want football right now but he's enjoying the break.

Alijah Vera-Tucker

He not only can focus on the NFL Draft, he didn't have to leave his natural position (guard) to play left tackle for USC.

Kliff Kingsbury

The former USC offensive coordinator got an unexpected victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Now Kingsbury can go celebrate in his mausoleum.

KINGSBURY.HOUSE

LOSERS

USC offensive line recruiting

How many times will Oregon get a top line prospect over USC? Is the glow of the recruiting class beginning to dim?

Pac-12 presidents

If the Big Ten votes to start its season Oct. 17, there is going to be a lot of pressure for the Pac-12 to follow suit and everyone will kick the issue upstairs to the presidents. What will Carol Folt say?

The Rams

I don't care if they won, the new uniforms are disgraceful and an affront to the legacy of the great Rams teams. Imagine Jack Youngblood wearing that "bone" outfit.

Fox Sports worship

Fox Sports has always worshiped USC. See the lovefest below. But when will USC start doing something on the field to earn this worship? It's been about 10 years.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Loses West's Top Offensive Lineman

For another year, Trojans won't land elite line prospect

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Football 2020 Game Predictions

UCLA, Stanford and Cal Predictions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Michael Guarino

USC Sunday Buzz: A Strange Top 25 Poll

At least one team was unimpressive and moved up

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

How About Those Los Angeles Rams Uniforms!

What happened to those classic uniforms?

Scott Wolf

Saturday Buzz: Maybe It's Best USC Did Not Play Today

It's been a flat day for some big college programs

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Sam Darnold Halftime Thoughts

A Review Of Darnold's Play Leading Up To Week 1.

Claudette Montana Pattison

If Big Ten Plays In October, Don't Expect Pac-12 To Follow

California and Oregon teams still waiting for state approval to practice

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: Who Starts At Left Tackle?

Trojans will have massive problem replacing Alijah Vera-Tucker

Scott Wolf

by

Vault91

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Trojans looking for a left tackle

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

Former USC Center Alex Parsons Helps NFL Athletes Achieve Financial Success Off The Field

Parsons a NFL Vet Now Works as a Financial Advisor

Claudette Montana Pattison