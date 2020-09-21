USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

WINNERS

Ed Orgeron

A profile on 60 Minutes complete with a USC reference that once again makes Pat Haden (and others) look bad.

Bubba Bolden

Ex-USC safety gave Trojan fans a glimpse of what he could do Saturday with Miami.

Luke Fickell

Cincinnati coach gets a big 55-19 victory over Austin Peay. He just needs a big, marquee program to loosen its purse strings during a time of retrenchment and hire him.

LOSERS

The Pac-12

Does everyone want to play football on Oct. 31? Can we make a decision in a timely manner? Can everyone be on the same page? Is a six-or-seven game season going to be enough to get into a College Football Playoff?

Pat Haden

It's been seven years and Haden is still being embarrassed over his decision to blow off Ed Orgeron in favor of Steve Sarkisian. It wasn't the boosters who wanted a country club guy, it was Haden.

JT Daniels

Looks like he will start season No. 2 on depth chart at Georgia.

Larry Scott

Why did he call California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week about getting colleges cleared to practice when he should have called Newsom two weeks ago?

Spring football

Who needs it?

Here's what Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell told Pete Thamel of Yahoo after defeating Austin Peay: "I think I may have over-evaluated not having spring and not having fans. Our kids, I don’t think they were impacted by it at all."