USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

WINNERS

USC

No Alabama. No Notre Dame. Apparently no Oregon or Washington. Maybe no Stanford or Cal. It's good to be Clay Helton!

The Trojans' letter to Gavin Newsom singlehandedly caused the Pac-12 to play football again (according to USC) though some might argue the Big Ten had something to do with it.

The Pac-12

While Oklahoma and LSU lost and Texas won in OT, the Pac-12 teams were wearing their slippers and waiting for Nov. 7. A grueling seven-game schedule. LOL.

Todd Orlando

His former employer (Texas) gave up 56 points. The team he left (Texas Tech) to take the USC defensive coordinator's job allowed 63. And he gave up zero points Saturday!

LOSERS

After former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello passed for an SEC-record 623 yards vs. LSU, he said, "The SEC, it just means more. I can't say anything more than that."

Imagine what he would say if he were in a sold-out Tiger Stadium?

College Football Playoff

What kind of blowback would they face from the SEC if they took a Pac-12 team that basically played only South Division opponents over a second-place SEC team?

Oregon president Michael Schill

I generally give him high marks in his public comments and it's refreshing to see a university president who can actually speak about sports.

But he had a clanger last week when he said the Pac-12 decision to play football, "has nothing to do with money."

Larry Scott

Not even the return of football has improved his stock especially after he awarded himself a bonus.