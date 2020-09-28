AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Scott Wolf

WINNERS

USC

No Alabama. No Notre Dame. Apparently no Oregon or Washington. Maybe no Stanford or Cal. It's good to be Clay Helton!

USC

The Trojans' letter to Gavin Newsom singlehandedly caused the Pac-12 to play football again (according to USC) though some might argue the Big Ten had something to do with it.

The Pac-12

While Oklahoma and LSU lost and Texas won in OT, the Pac-12 teams were wearing their slippers and waiting for Nov. 7. A grueling seven-game schedule. LOL.

Todd Orlando

His former employer (Texas) gave up 56 points. The team he left (Texas Tech) to take the USC defensive coordinator's job allowed 63. And he gave up zero points Saturday!

LOSERS

The Pac-12

After former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello passed for an SEC-record 623 yards vs. LSU, he said, "The SEC, it just means more. I can't say anything more than that."

Imagine what he would say if he were in a sold-out Tiger Stadium?

College Football Playoff

What kind of blowback would they face from the SEC if they took a Pac-12 team that basically played only South Division opponents over a second-place SEC team?

Oregon president Michael Schill

I generally give him high marks in his public comments and it's refreshing to see a university president who can actually speak about sports.

But he had a clanger last week when he said the Pac-12 decision to play football, "has nothing to do with money."

Larry Scott

Not even the return of football has improved his stock especially after he awarded himself a bonus.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saturday Night USC Notes: Rough Day For Ed Orgeron

LSU loses first game in regulation in 693 days

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Sunday USC Recruiting News

USC Football/Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Football Press Conference Take Aways

USC Athletics Held A Press Conference With USC Head Coach Clay Helton, QB Kedon Slovis, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Michael Guarino

USC Sunday Buzz: Larry Scott Gets A Friendly Profile

Pac-12 commissioner finally gets positive portrayal

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC-Oregon Unlikely In Regular Season

Pac-12's abbreviated schedule probably robs conference of marquee matchup

Scott Wolf

by

rusoviet

Where Are They Now: Lawrence Jackson Talks Life After Football And Ed Orgeron

Jackson as a #1 draft pick.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Larry Scott Said Pac-12 Schedule Coming Within A Week

Commissioner also said 7-0 Pac-12 team should be in CFP conversation

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

The Pac-12 schedule looks favorable for Clay Helton's survival

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Saturday Buzz: Lane Kiffin Makes Splashy Debut At Mississippi

Former USC coach tries to keep pace with Florida

Scott Wolf

by

nashvegasreb1984