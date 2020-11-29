USC Advances In AP Polls Despite Canceled Colorado Game

The USC Trojans saw some movement in the AP Polls (week 13) despite not playing a game on Saturday. After battling a few COVID-19 cases within USC's football program, the Trojans decided to cancel their game against the Colorado Buffaloes out of an abundance of precaution and due to not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game at a specific position.

Per the Pac-12,

"The Pac-12 today, Nov. 26, issued the following statement regarding the Colorado at USC football game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28:

"After consultation with USC, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Colorado at USC scheduled for Saturday, November 28 will not be played. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football policy due to USC not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game at a specific position group as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

Clay Helton's team saw movement in the AP Polls moving from the No.19 spot to No.17 spot. This puts the Trojans (3-0) ahead of Oregon (3-1) in the polls, which follows the Ducks loss over the Oregon State Beavers 41-38. Oregon was ranked at No.9 last week and dropped to the No. 21 spot (week 13), quite a significant move for the Ducks. Another Pac-12 team to grace the list this week was the Washington Huskies (3-0) coming in at No.23 which follows their close victory over the Utah Utes 24-21.

Alabama (8-0) remains at the No.1 spot for the fourth week in a row. Despite Nick Saban's absence this week, Steve Sarkisian was able to lead the Crimson Tide to victory.

[READ: Nick Saban Talks Steve Sarkisian's Iron Bowl Performance]

Here are the official Week 13 Top 25 rankings:

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Clemson (8-1)

5. Texas A & M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Brigham Young (9-0)

9.Miami (7-1)

10. Indiana (5-1)

11. Georgia (6-2)

12. Iowa State (7-2)

13. Oklahoma (6-2)

14. Costal Carolina (9-0)

15. Marshall (7-0)

16. Northwestern (5-1)

17. USC (3-0)

18. Wisconsin (2-1)

19. Oklahoma State (6-2)

20. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)

21. Oregon (3-1)

22. Tulsa (5-1)

23. Washington (3-0)

24. Iowa (4-2)

25. Liberty (9-1)

[READ: Will Los Angeles COVID-19 Guidelines Impact Pac-12 Football Teams]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.